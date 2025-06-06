Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,759 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,961,000 after purchasing an additional 869,906 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.