Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,927 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRMB

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.