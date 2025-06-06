Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 32,409 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 425.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTB opened at $50.15 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

