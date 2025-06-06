Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 693 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $48.59 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.