Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,740 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Celanese by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $150.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.