Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after buying an additional 451,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after buying an additional 815,629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after buying an additional 393,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $336,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $132.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

