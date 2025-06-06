Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.