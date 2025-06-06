Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,654 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.76% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 221,447 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 318,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 196,567 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140,392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $310,279.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,438,272 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,361.60. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 130,156 shares of company stock worth $1,158,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE ECF opened at $9.96 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

