Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 130,797 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,797 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,282 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,413,000. Kaleidoscope Capital LP acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,290,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,480,000. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,262,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $45.14 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

