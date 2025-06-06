Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 147 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.82.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $291.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.93. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.