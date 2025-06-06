Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 74 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $388.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.85. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.43 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

