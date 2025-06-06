Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.08 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.