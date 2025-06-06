Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,410 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE DG opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $135.46.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.