Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 14,494 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

CNTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

CNTA stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arjun Goyal bought 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $550,053.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,053.36. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Chao sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $120,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,370.19. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,398 shares of company stock worth $2,551,442 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

