Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 158,674 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.19% of Anavex Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 503.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 78,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 7th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

