Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $231.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $152.91 and a 1-year high of $234.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.