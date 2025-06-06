Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

