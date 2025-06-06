Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,548 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 156,173 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 132,040 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $3,455,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

