Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 66,105 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.99% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 269,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,409,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 2,696.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 167,201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 123,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UAE stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.