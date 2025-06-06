Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Michael Biard sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $378,773.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,972.62. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,033 shares of company stock worth $3,491,901. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

