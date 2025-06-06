Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,728,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,569,000 after buying an additional 194,967 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $60.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.