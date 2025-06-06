Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.23% of 89bio worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 89bio by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 89bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares during the period.

ETNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.30. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

