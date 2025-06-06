Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Worthington Steel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Steel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Worthington Steel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of WS stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

