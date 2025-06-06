Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $102.53 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

