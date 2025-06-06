Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.58 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,766 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $90,913,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Generac by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Generac by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,313,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,785,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.37.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

