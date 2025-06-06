Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.77 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,009,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,274,000 after acquiring an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of PBH opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

