Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 162.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,960 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 131,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,382,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,654,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 608,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

UGP stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

