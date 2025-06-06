Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ventas alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $601,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,661,697.80. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.