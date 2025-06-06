Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.17% of Innovex International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Innovex International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Innovex International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovex International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Innovex International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Innovex International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Innovex International Stock Performance

Innovex International stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13. Innovex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innovex International ( NYSE:INVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.73 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVX. Johnson Rice upgraded Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

