Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

