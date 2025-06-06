Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Mesa Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLAB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,887.67. This represents a 32.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

MLAB stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.91. The company has a market cap of $544.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -172.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

