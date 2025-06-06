Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 99 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST opened at $218.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

