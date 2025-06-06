Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.60% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 20,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,315,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,384.82. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.39 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $258.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

