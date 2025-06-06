Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 130,887 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,887 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,326,593.88. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela L. Tondreau bought 4,200 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $51,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,008.04. The trade was a 11.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

