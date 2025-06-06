Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,862 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 434.0% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 40,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,584.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,654.28. This trade represents a 45.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,368 shares of company stock worth $35,537,051 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.89.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $127.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $129.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

