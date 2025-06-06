Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,779 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,738,000 after buying an additional 879,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,907,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,800,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 912,439 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $39,511.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,577.89. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,392,182 shares of company stock worth $219,161,291. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

