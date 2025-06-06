Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 5,289 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -223.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $4,823,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,309 shares in the company, valued at $39,287,411. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

