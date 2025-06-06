Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 6,345 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145,359 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 103,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 101,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.3%

PAHC opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.36 million, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

