Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 976 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,634,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 221,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,287 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $122.80 and a one year high of $219.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.