Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 94,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -392.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

