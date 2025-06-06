Westpark Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $462.94 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $206,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $62,872,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Siren L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

