World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stake Boosted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $151,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,250. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $389,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,174.02. The trade was a 33.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 22.46. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $161.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $831.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.35.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $165.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.52 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.