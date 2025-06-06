XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $2.86 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

XBiotech ( NASDAQ:XBIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

