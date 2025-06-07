10,020 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.