12,252 Shares in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $177,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,585.75. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

