16,900 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

