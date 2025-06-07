17,198 Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pampa Energía from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

PAM stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.63 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

