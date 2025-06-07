22,248,363 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,248,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.9% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

