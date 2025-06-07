2,225 Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 40,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.97%.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total value of $2,602,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,887.67. The trade was a 32.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

