24,674 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Barclays PLC raised its position in Clearfield by 164.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clearfield by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $539.82 million, a P/E ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

